Jeep launches the second season of “FreeRide”: a campaign that pushes boundaries to the limit

Jeep launches the second installment of “FreeRide”

The Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Renegade Willys 4×4

The seven-seater brand presents a new production edition that explores the off-road areas of Argentine Patagonia to challenge the limits of its latest releases: the Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Renegade Willys 4×4.

Jeep “FreeRide” – second season

Following the success of the first season of “FreeRide” Jeep launches the second installment of this miniseries, a series that reaffirms the brand’s adventurous spirit and its connection to the most extreme nature. With four episodes inspired by the four elements (water, fire, air, and earth), the series invites viewers to unique experiences in the most rugged landscapes of Argentine Patagonia, where only a Jeep® can go.

The campaign, conceived by Jeep and TogetherWith and produced by Gravedad Zero, reaffirms Jeep’s commitment to exploring limits by taking its vehicles to the inhospitable terrain of Argentine Patagonia. With the tagline “Pushing the Limits to the Limit,” the series shows how Jeep’s Trail Rated vehicles tackle extreme conditions, including dizzying climbs and descents that reveal the true essence of the brand and its incredible ability to take drivers through all kinds of experiences.

Each episode focuses on a specific challenge, with athletes pushing their skills to the limit.

Episode 1: Air / Paragliding + Skiing

Episode 2: Enduro Dirt/Mountain Bike

Episode 3: Kayaking in the water/rapids

Episode 4: Fire / Snowboard split on volcano.

These videos are now available on Jeep®’s YouTube channel and social channels, strengthening the bond between the brand and a community constantly seeking new adventures. This campaign once again reinforces the idea that the brand’s seven-seat designed vehicles are not only designed for off-road driving, but also represent a philosophy of challenge, self-improvement and enjoying nature to the fullest.

Here is how Sebastián Gimenez, Global Marketing Director – South America Region at Stellantis, defines it, “With FreeRide, we reaffirm Jeep’s DNA. The freedom to push the envelope, challenge limits and connect with nature in its purest state. This second season in Argentine Patagonia reflects not only the unique capabilities of our Trail Rated vehicles, but also the spirit of conquest and adventure that defines us as a brand around the world.”

Check out FreeRide episodes on Jeep’s official YouTube channel and experience firsthand the ultimate push to the limits:

Cap 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z8k8sMggps

Cap 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22udHGRrIdw

Cap 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4UWkmjbLJ8

Cap 4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lI2-7lLG534