Jeep launches Commander Freedom Edition and Compass Black Shark limited editions in Japan

Jeep Commander Freedom Edition and Compass Black Shark: these are the exclusive models for Japan

Jeep Japan: the two Commander and Compass limited editions.

The Rising Sun welcomes two coveted new Jeep limited editions: the rugged Commander Freedom Edition and the bold Compass Black Shark. Stellantis Japan announces the upcoming debut of the Jeep Commander Freedom Edition, a special edition SUV that will make its appearance in official Jeep showrooms across Japan starting Saturday, April 19. Exclusivity is the watchword: only 100 units of this particular version will be available. For those who wish to own a unique piece of Jeep history, the suggested list price is 6,250,000 yen (including taxes). An unmissable opportunity for fans of the brand and those seeking a distinctive, high-performance SUV.

The Jeep Commander Freedom Edition

Prominent among these is the Jeep Commander Freedom Edition, a special interpretation of the popular Limited trim. This exclusive edition is enriched with the highly appealing CommandView dual-panel panoramic roof, which floods the cabin with light. The interior, embellished with seats upholstered in fine Emperador Brown leather, offers a cozy and refined ambience.

To emphasize the uniqueness of this version, we find a dedicated Freedom Edition sticker on the back, a cute 130 mm Jeep Duck toy and a practical hammock with an embroidered Freedom Edition logo, which can also be used inside the vehicle for an original touch.

Most surprisingly, despite the addition of these exclusive details, the Jeep Commander Freedom Edition is offered at an advantageous discount of 55,000 yen compared to the standard model, making it an opportunity not to be missed. In summary, distinctive features include: panoramic Command View roof, Emperador Brown leather interior, Freedom Edition stickers, the iconic Jeep Duck, and the exclusive Freedom Edition embroidered hammock.

The Jeep Compass Black Shark

And Stellantis Japan will introduce a special, limited version of the Jeep Compass SUV, called Black Shark. This five-seat car will be available starting Saturday, April 19, at authorized Jeep dealers throughout Japan, but only in 150 examples. The suggested retail price is 5,450,000 yen, including tax.

The ‘Jeep Compass Black Shark‘ is a limited-edition version derived from the Limited trim of the Compass. It is distinguished by the extensive use of black details, designed to evoke the image of a “black shark.” In addition to the black front grille and alloy wheels, window trim and Jeep logos are also black, creating a bold and distinctive appearance. The interior, on the other hand, features red touches on the steering wheel, dashboard and leather seat covers.

The Jeep Compass Black Shark is a car that does not go unnoticed thanks to its bold and original appearance, ideal for those who want to stand out. On the outside, the dark front grille, window surrounds and lower part of the front bumper in the same color as the body stand out, immediately drawing the eye. Side guards under the doors accentuate the strong, rugged appearance. Jeep, Compass and 4×4 logos in black lend a sense of uniqueness, while black roof rails and bright black 18-inch alloy wheels add a touch of refined sportiness. Inside, too, attention to detail is evident: leather seats with red stitching evoke the car’s dynamic soul. The leather steering wheel, in addition to being elegant, has red stitching and details that make driving more enjoyable. Black and red interior elements complement the cabin, creating an atmosphere that combines comfort and unmistakable style.