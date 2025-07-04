Jeep UK reports record sales growth of 76% in 2025’s first six months

Jeep archives a record first half of 2025 in the United Kingdom, confirming the positive trend that began in 2024. According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), registrations grew by 76% compared to the same period last year, rising from 3,756 to 6,624 units. Market share also increased, reaching 0.6% compared to 0.4% in 2024.

Jeep continues to grow in the UK: +76% sales in first half of 2025

The positive results come as the brand continues to expand its electrified range and strengthen its presence in the British market. Following the success of the electric Avenger, awarded European Car of the Year 2023, Jeep has launched the new Compass, available with three electrified powertrains and all-wheel drive. The Avenger range is further enriched with the new 4xe version, featuring an innovative hybrid system and all-wheel drive.

At the same time, the Jeep dealer network is also growing, expanding from 35 to 50 sales points, with further expansions planned for next year. The commercial offering has been strengthened, and dealers now offer off-road test drives in collaboration with the Green Lane Association, allowing customers to experience the capabilities of Jeep vehicles firsthand.

The brand continues to strengthen its community through initiatives such as Camp Jeep and the “Ducking” phenomenon in the United Kingdom. Among the new features is also the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, which celebrates the “go anywhere, do anything” philosophy typical of the brand.

Kris Cholmondeley, Managing Director of Jeep UK, commented: “Jeep continues to thrive in the United Kingdom, building on last year’s momentum. With new models like the Avenger 4xe and the new Compass, and continued community engagement, we are confident that growth will continue in the coming months.”