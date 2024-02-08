Jeep is the brand with the highest growth in January 2024 in Brazil

2024 will bring significant new developments for the Jeep brand in the Brazilian market. This brand stands as a benchmark in the world of both 4×2 and 4×4 SUVs and is ready to continue this impressive legacy.

In fact, in the first month of 2024, Jeep sold 7,888 vehicles, ranking sixth overall in the industry with a 5.2% market share. This marks a significant increase of 44% from December 2023. Focusing solely on the SUV segment, the growth was even more pronounced, at 3.5 percentage points over the previous month. Thus, Jeep captured 13.8% of the country’s most important segment and also placed the Compass and Renegade in the top 10 best-selling SUVs in Brazil.

Jeep’s growth in Brazil soared to 44% in January 2024 compared to the previous month

The brand also continued its leadership in the medium SUV segment with the Compass, holding a 32.9% market share in this segment and selling 3,593 units. The Renegade registered 3,019 sales, and the Commander closed the month with 1,116 units sold.

“This will be a fantastic year for Jeep. We are working with our dealership network to always offer the best conditions to our customers, as well as the best SUVs on the market,” commented Herlander Zola, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Stellantis in Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for South America.

Regarding 4X4 SUVs, the brand secured 17.8% of this market share. Moreover, Jeep’s three domestic models ranked in the top ten best-selling models in this segment. Specifically, with the Compass in third place, the Commander in fourth, followed by the Jeep Renegade.

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee 4xe were also among the best-sellers for the American company in January 2024 in the Brazilian market. “We are a reference in the SUV sector worldwide and here in Brazil as well. We will always have the best options on the market, with plenty of technology, durability, safety, and off-road capability. This significant legacy of Jeep will be maintained, as this year we will have many new developments”, commented Hugo Domingues, Vice President of Jeep for South America.