Jeep is again Juventus Official Sponsor

Jeep and Juventus together again: the American manufacturer is once again Official Sponsor of the Turin team

A historic partnership is renewed: the Jeep brand is once again Official Sponsor and will return to wear the jersey of the Juventus – men’s, women’s and Juventus Next Gen teams – starting with the 2025-2026 season, as part of a multi-year agreement that also includes other sponsorship elements. Jeep thus returns to cross paths with Juventus, continuing a successful twelve-season sports journey that began in 2012-2013 and continued in 2024-2025 as Official Automotive Partner.

Stellantis Europe has decided to renew its partnership with Juventus, again tying the “Jeep” brand to the Juventus team. According to the established agreement, a total sum of 69 million euros (approximately 77.28 million U.S. dollars) will be paid divided into several tranches: 4 million – 4.48 million U.S. dollars, which will be paid immediately, 19 million euros (approximately 21.28 million U.S. dollars) during the next sports season and the remaining 23 million – approximately 25.76 million U.S. dollars distributed over the next two seasons. With the new long-term agreement, the partnership is projected into new opportunities, paving the way for joint initiatives between the two entities. The return of the Jeep logo on the official jersey symbolizes the heart of this renewed understanding between the two companies.