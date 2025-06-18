Jeep introduces 2025 Wagoneer Command vehicle for VIP mobility and protection

Jeep expands its presence in the security, special transport and VIP protection sectors with the introduction of the new Jeep Wagoneer Command Operations Vehicle (COV). Developed in collaboration with federal, state and local government agencies, the 2025 Wagoneer COV is now orderable at Stellantis dealerships in the United States. Information regarding the Canadian market will be communicated ahead of the 2026 model year.

Jeep Wagoneer Command Operations: here’s the vehicle for VIP and operational mobility

The official debut took place during an exclusive event organized by Stellantis at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, attended by over 200 fleet customers. Also present was Stellantis North America COO Antonio Filosa, along with other top executives. The event included demonstration activities such as Camp Jeep, dynamic track testing, ProMaster test area and Ram towing demonstrations.

Introduced in January 2025, the Jeep Wagoneer COV has immediately attracted interest from numerous government agencies, thanks to its combination of technology, versatility and safety. “From official motorcades in Washington, D.C. to logistics operations in various states and counties, the Wagoneer Command Operations is already establishing itself as the reference for secure VIP and operational transport,” said Ryan Austin, head of Stellantis law enforcement program. “Jeep’s reputation for ruggedness and sophistication provides a solid foundation to lead our protection program in the years to come.”

Available with short or long wheelbase, the Wagoneer COV integrates an advanced lighting and electronics system, with LED bars integrated in the front and rear visors, lights on grille and sides, multi-function sirens and dedicated wiring for connecting video cameras, radios, computers and other devices. Storage solutions for the safe transport of equipment and weapons are also included.

Performance is entrusted to a powerful twin-turbo 420 HP engine, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, with a towing capacity up to 10,000 pounds. On board we find over 130 active and passive safety features, including blind spot monitoring, parking assistance and advanced driver assistance systems. The cabin comfortably accommodates up to eight passengers, with leather seats, tri-zone climate control and ample space for cargo and equipment.

As standard, customers receive three years of Jeep Connect services via app (such as remote start and door lock/unlock), ten years of access to the Safety and Security Package (including recall alerts and theft assistance), and five years of Vehicle Performance Package, which includes vehicle health status reports. The system is also compatible with over-the-air software updates, ensuring constant technological evolution.