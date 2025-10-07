Jeep hides many details inside its models: here are the so-called ‘Easter eggs’

Jeeps are more than simple off-roaders, and it’s not just the brand’s history that tells us so. Beneath surfaces and panels hides a world of miniature surprises that many owners ignore. So, what haven’t you discovered about your Jeep yet?

Your Jeep has secret easter eggs hidden throughout: here’s where to find them

The custom of inserting small references began as early as 1997, when designer Michael Santoro concealed a small reproduction of the historic seven-slot grille on the hood of the Wrangler TJ. Since then the practice has grown to become a widespread game, also fueled by social media where these ‘Easter eggs’ are collected and shared with viral enthusiasm.

Today Jeeps are practically full of these mechanical and graphic Easter eggs: some models, like the Renegade, even count up to 30. Recurring motifs range from the silhouette of the vintage Willys to mythical and real animals, passing through the famous seven-bar grille and even stylized maps. Among the most amusing cameos we find Bigfoot, present on Renegade, Wrangler and Cherokee, the Loch Ness Monster hidden in the Compass and the Yeti chasing a Willys on the Renegade.

The repertoire is often irreverent. In fact, on the Wrangler coexist representations of a T-Rex driving a Willys, a T-Rex chasing it and, for science fiction nostalgics, an AT-AT hunting a Willys.

It’s not difficult to come across these details. Some are obvious, others are deliberately camouflaged. Some Easter eggs are hidden in plain sight, others require meticulous investigation. Hot spots for searching are the windshield, engine hood, headlights, where the Jeep grille is often reproduced, and the area under the windshield wipers. Other Easter eggs are discovered by opening the fuel door (the Renegade, for example, greets visitors with a custom comic that says ‘Ciao baby!’), inspecting the dashboard, peeking under the seats or exploring the instrument cluster display.

These details are not just playful aesthetic touches, but are fragments of brand culture, small clues that strengthen Jeep identity and create emotional bonds with owners. For enthusiasts it’s a pastime: rummaging through the car’s corners in search of a hidden symbol is almost an initiation rite. If you own a Jeep, take a break and dedicate a few minutes to exploring your vehicle.