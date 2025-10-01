Jeep Heep Heep 2025: great success for the 27th edition

Crans-Montana turned into the beating heart of the Jeep community during the weekend of September 27–28, 2025. The 27th edition of the Jeep Heep Heep Festival brought together around 500 Jeep vehicles and hundreds of enthusiasts not only from Switzerland but also from several European countries. For two days, the famous village was the backdrop to spectacular off-road experiences, family-friendly gatherings, and celebrations of Jeep culture.

Jeep community shines at the 2025 Heep Heep Festival

As tradition dictates, the festival kicked off on Saturday morning with the “Jeeping,” a 20-kilometer off-road route through the landscapes of Crans-Montana and surrounding forests. The track was designed to welcome both modern models and historic Jeeps. For the more experienced, optional technical challenges were available, such as a blindfolded slalom guided by the co-driver, steep climbs and descents in a gravel pit, and a demanding ascent and descent through a canyon, trials that required steady nerves and precision.

The festival also had strong appeal for families. Particularly popular was the course dedicated to Jeep radio-controlled models, complete with small obstacles, ramps, and mud pools that entertained not only children but also their parents.

Sunday featured the spectacular parade, with all participating Jeeps driving through the streets of Crans-Montana to the cheers of an enthusiastic crowd. The highlight for off-road lovers came in the afternoon with the famous “canyon climb,” where selected vehicles showcased the brand’s extreme capabilities, combining technical mastery with driver courage.

Throughout the weekend, the festival area served as a lively meeting point, with bars, food courts, and numerous stalls dedicated to Jeep accessories and spare parts. Saturday night ended with live music and a DJ set, further enhancing the convivial atmosphere and encouraging new friendships and shared experiences.

The Jeep Heep Heep Festival 2025 once again proved itself a unique event, not just an off-road gathering but a true symbol of community, adventure, and passion that strengthens enthusiasts’ bond with the legendary American brand.