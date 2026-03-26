Jeep heads back to Moab for the 60th Easter Jeep Safari with new concepts

Jeep is heading back to Moab, Utah, for the 60th edition of the Easter Jeep Safari, which will run from March 28 through April 5, 2026. As usual, the event will center around Walker Drug in downtown Moab. For decades, it has stood as one of the most important dates on the brand’s calendar, both for its technical value and for the direct connection it gives Jeep to the off-road community.

Jeep returns to Moab with its biggest Easter Jeep Safari concept lineup yet

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf described Moab as a place that has helped shape the evolution of the brand’s 4×4 vehicles over the years. In his view, the location serves both as a proving ground and as a key meeting point with thousands of owners who return every year.

Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar will also play a major role at the event. Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America, said Easter Jeep Safari gives designers and engineers the ideal setting to test accessories and technical solutions in one of the toughest environments available.

Part of the program will also focus on environmental work. Jeep and JPP employees will join the Red Rock 4-Wheelers and the Bureau of Land Management for trail maintenance, trash collection, and restoration work in damaged areas.

For the 2026 edition, Jeep is bringing what it calls the largest concept lineup it has ever displayed at the event. The brand will show the vehicles at Walker Drug from Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3. The Wrangler Anvil 715 takes an overlanding approach, with a simple and functional setup aimed at extended adventures.

The JPP-built Wrangler BUZZCUT goes in a different direction with a more compact two-seat layout. It combines a sportier attitude with extreme capability and a larger cargo area. The Grand Wagoneer Commander explores the opposite end of the spectrum, blending full-size SUV luxury with real off-road capability and strong towing intent. The Wrangler Laredo, based on the Willys trim, pushes the model back toward a more stripped-down formula, highlights its more mechanical side, and hints at a possible future direction for the Laredo name.

The concept with the clearest historical connection is the XJ Pioneer. It draws inspiration from the original 1984 Cherokee while also tying into Jeep’s 85th anniversary and the expected return of the Cherokee name later this year. In doing so, it creates a direct link between the brand’s heritage and the decisions shaping its future.