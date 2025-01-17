Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is too fast for the police: video of the chase

A recent police chase in Arkansas highlighted the incredible performance of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, which proved too fast for the officers. During the pursuit, the driver exceeded 130 mph, leaving the police cruiser behind.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT outruns Arkansas police in no time

The dashcam footage shows the officer turning on the sirens after seeing the Jeep speed past him, but despite their efforts, the SUV quickly took off. The officer tried to keep up, but the Jeep accelerated impressively, making it difficult for the patrol car to stay in pursuit. After a couple of minutes, the Jeep driver braked suddenly for a red light and made a quick right turn. The officer, unable to stop in time, passed through the intersection and had to reverse.

Shortly after, the Grand Cherokee driver turned off the vehicle’s lights, disappearing into the darkness and making it impossible for police to track. Despite attempts to search for the SUV in the surrounding streets, the officer eventually had to end the pursuit without results.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is a high-performance SUV, equipped with a powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine that produces 468 horsepower and enables acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 5 seconds. The sport suspension and selectable driving modes ensure a top-tier driving experience.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee refresh is confirmed for this year, but Stellantis has recorded a 17% drop in sales, with Jeep seeing a 6% decrease. Production of the current Grand Cherokee L V8 has been discontinued, disappointing enthusiasts. The new model will have more accessible pricing but will retain the 3.6-liter V6 engine as the base option, while speculation points to a 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo engine for the Grand Cherokee SRT.