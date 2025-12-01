Jeep Gladiator, the ultimate off-road pickup just got better

The Jeep Gladiator, the brand’s first pickup since 1992, has had a slightly rocky run, thanks to price hikes and a slow pace of innovation. The 2026 Gladiator is here. Jeep has upgraded the hinges to make detaching the doors quicker and easier than ever. For the purists who cherish the ability to remove the doors and fully immerse themselves in nature (or mud), this is excellent news. It’s a delicate balancing act for Jeep.

The other major update is the new Willys ’41 trim. This military-inspired edition pays direct homage to the rugged Kaiser Jeep M715 truck used during the Vietnam War era. It’s essentially a throwback that allows you to fulfill your fantasy of driving a modern, highly capable military pickup, right down to the aggressive styling cues.

For true off-road capability, the Sport S trim now gets optional larger, all-terrain tires. Beneath the hood, however, everything remains status quo. The Gladiator sticks with its reliable 3.6-liter V-6 engine, delivering a solid 285 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Any lingering hope for a 4xe plug-in hybrid version has been sadly dashed. Stellantis has reportedly shelved the idea as it “re-evaluates” its electrified vehicle plans, citing declining demand and geopolitical tariff concerns.

Thankfully, the Gladiator’s off-road performance remains untouchable. It is genuinely a legendary mid-size pickup, boasting up to 7,650 lbs of towing capacity and a maximum payload of 1,600 lbs. With an approach angle of 44.7 degrees and a departure angle of 26 degrees, the Gladiator is ready to tackle obstacles that would swallow a lesser truck whole.

The 2026 model lineup will span the Sport, Sport S, Willys, Mojave, and Rubicon trims, all of which are rolling off the line at the Toledo Assembly Complex. As a final flourish, the Gladiator is now available in eccentric new limited-edition exterior colors, Reign and Goldilocks.