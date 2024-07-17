Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition 2024: exclusive limited edition unveiled

Following the success of this year’s 21st annual Jeep Beach 2024 event in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Jeep brand celebrates the Sunshine State with the debut of the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition. The first High Tide Edition built for the Jeep Gladiator is launched exclusively for Florida residents, offering a distinctive look combined with legendary Jeep 4×4 capability.

“Florida’s annual Jeep Beach event, which this year attracted 250,000 people and 40,000 Jeep SUVs and mid-size pickups over two weekends, is one of the largest Jeep brand gatherings worldwide and a testament to Floridians’ deep passion for our 4×4 vehicles,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “This Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition celebrates their spirit with a model built specifically for the Sunshine State.”

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is based on the Sport S and combines robust exterior improvements and exclusive badging on the hood and rear, with enhanced off-road capabilities through Jeep Command-Trac part-time 4×4 and a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is available to order now at Jeep dealerships in Florida with a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $48,275 (excluding $1,895 destination charge). Available exterior colors include black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, and Anvil. The standard equipment is truly comprehensive and rich in features that enhance its performance and comfort. This special edition includes 17-inch black painted aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires, perfect for tackling any type of surface. Steel rock rails offer additional protection and robustness.

Externally, the Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition features a body-colored hardtop that gives it a uniform and attractive look. Inside, the front seats are 12-way power-adjustable and finished in black McKinley, ensuring maximum comfort. Additionally, the front seats and steering wheel are heated, ideal for facing colder days. To facilitate vehicle access, keyless entry is present. The mirrors are also electrically heated, along with power windows and door locks, for a practical and modern user experience.

In terms of safety, the High Tide Edition is equipped with side curtain airbags for the first and second rows. Adaptive cruise control adds an extra level of convenience and safety while driving. The technological heart of this edition is represented by the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, which offers an advanced infotainment experience. Completing the equipment are the remote start system and universal garage door opener, making this Jeep even more practical and versatile.