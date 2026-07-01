Jeep, Fiat, and Peugeot walk into a Tokyo bar: Stellantis’ new mega-dealership

Stellantis is continuing its aggressive expansion into the Japanese market by picking Tokyo for a massive real estate consolidation move. On July 25, 2026, the Adachi district will witness the grand opening of a true automotive five-headed beast. Under the management of local dealer group Sirius, a single showroom will host Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, and Abarth all under one roof. It is the ultimate corporate marriage of convenience, functioning under the ambitious “Stellantis Brand House” concept that first rolled out across Japan back in 2024.

Why let a customer visit five different dealerships when you can trap them in one and force them to compare a rugged American off-roader with a chic Italian city car? It is an automotive buffet designed for the chronically indecisive shopper. One minute you are exploring Jeep’s mud-ready, freedom-loving fenders, and the next, you are staring at Peugeot and Citroën’s quirky French avant-garde design language. Turn another corner, and you hit Fiat’s urban Italian pragmatism, immediately followed by Abarth’s loud, aggressive pocket-rocket identity.

Located right along Tokyo’s frantic Loop 7, one of the most heavily congested and commercially visible arteries in the metropolis, the exterior of the facility will act as a massive neon billboard for European industrial convergence.

Inside, however, it is more than just a crowded showroom floor. The facility packs a complete ecosystem, including a customer reception lounge, a dedicated vehicle delivery zone equipped with mandatory EV charging stations, and a comprehensive service workshop capable of fixing everything from a temperamental French transmission to an Italian hatchback.

For dealer group Sirius, this opening marks a major promotion. Led by President and CEO Ken Arai, the company already juggles Stellantis properties across Yokohama, Tsukuba, and Mito, mostly dealing with the predictable pairing of Jeep and Peugeot, alongside a certified pre-owned Jeep hub. Adachi represents their first time inheriting the spicy Italian duo of Fiat and Abarth. Following a successful 2025 filled with corporate sales and service awards, Arai is understandably proud of steering Japan’s very first five-brand Stellantis mega-hub.