Jeep Compass: the SUV leads sales in its category in Brazil in November

With 11,049 registrations in November, Jeep has surpassed the threshold of 110,000 units sold in 2024 and already counts 111,045 sales throughout the year so far. Specifically, the Jeep Compass recorded excellent results in November, maintaining its leadership among mid-size SUVs both for the month and year-to-date. With 4,979 units registered in November, the Compass has reached 45,348 sales since the beginning of the year, positioning itself in first place in this competitive category in the national market. The Compass has secured a place among the 10 best-selling SUVs of the month and year, along with the Jeep Renegade, which is also present in this important list.

Regarding the Jeep Renegade, the model sold 4,593 units in November and is very close to reaching the threshold of 50,000 units in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, it already counts 49,897 sales and maintains growth of about 10 percent compared to the same period last year. The Renegade is also included in the ranking of the 10 best-selling SUVs in November and in 2024.

In addition to Jeep Compass and Renegade, we also note that Jeep Commander has once again maintained its leadership among large seven-seater SUVs. The model has maintained this position since its launch at the end of 2021. In November, Jeep Commander registered 1,447 units and has exceeded the threshold of 15,000 sales in the year, for a total of 15,215 registrations in 2024. Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, and Grand Cherokee 4xe completed Jeep’s sales data for November.