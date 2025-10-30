Jeep Compass BlackHawk 2.0 Flex will be unveiled at the 2025 Sao Paulo Auto Show

Jeep is finalizing testing in Brazil of the new Jeep Compass BlackHawk, equipped with the 2.0-liter Turbo Hurricane 4 Flex engine. The official presentation is scheduled for the São Paulo Auto Show 2025, while the commercial debut will occur in the first months of 2026. Some SUV prototypes have already been spotted during testing, showing the engine’s ability to also run on fuels derived from sugar cane.

New Jeep Compass BlackHawk will adopt the 2.0-liter Turbo Hurricane 4 Flex engine

Currently, the Turbo Hurricane 2.0 gasoline engine delivers 272 HP and 40.7 kgm (399 Nm) of torque. With the introduction of flex-fuel technology, power is likely to increase when fueled by ethanol, keeping maximum torque unchanged. The nine-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4×4 Auto all-wheel drive will remain standard elements.

According to Auto Esporte, the arrival of this engine was already scheduled for April 16, 2024, confirming anticipations about the Compass range’s future. Spotted prototypes show no significant aesthetic variations compared to the current model, but with the new engine Jeep could revive the Overland version, long absent from the lineup.

In addition to the 2.0 Turbo Flex engine, in 2026 the Compass will also introduce a 48-volt mild hybrid version, which would combine the 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine with a 28 HP and 5.6 kgm (55 Nm) torque electric unit. The system will offer two operating modes: one oriented to maximum power and one to fuel efficiency.

The 48-volt battery, with a 0.9 kWh capacity, is located under the driver’s seat and powers both motor units. Electronic management coordinates the transition between thermal, electric and hybrid modes, guaranteeing the best balance between performance and consumption. Stellantis has also confirmed it will maintain the six-speed automatic transmission, preferring it to the dual-clutch e-DCT.