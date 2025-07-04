Jeep Commander will be updated in 2026 and could go hybrid

Introduced in 2021, the Jeep Commander is one of the latest models developed in Brazil on the Small Wide platform, the same shared with Renegade, Toro, Rampage, and Compass. Despite the consolidated technical structure, the SUV will continue to receive updates, mainly from an aesthetic standpoint, as shown by recent images released by @placaverde.

The modifications will follow the line already seen on other brand models, such as the Renegade, updated twice, and the Compass, revised in 2021. In this case too, the design will remain faithful to the original, with targeted interventions on headlights, wheels, and new body colorations.

The Commander’s restyling will take inspiration from the Jeep Meridian, the twin model produced and sold in India, which received an update at the end of 2024 to counter declining sales. Among the Meridian’s novelties are a slightly revised front grille, maintaining the classic seven slots, contrasting details under the light clusters, and new wheels up to 18 inches.

From a technical standpoint, the Commander already adopts the 2.2 Multijet II engine, the same that equips models like Toro, Titano, and Rampage, so no significant changes to the mechanics are expected. However, the hypothesis of introducing a 48-volt mild hybrid system, paired with the 1.3 turbo engine currently in the lineup, is gaining ground.

It’s worth remembering that last May, Stellantis announced a major investment of 13 billion R$ for Brazil between 2025 and 2030, part of which is destined for implementing “Bio-Hybrid” technology at the Goiana plant in Pernambuco state, starting from 2026. At the moment, however, it hasn’t been officially clarified what type of hybrid system will be adopted. The term “Bio-Hybrid” can indeed refer to different solutions, ranging from simple 12 or 48-volt mild hybrid to full hybrid or plug-in hybrid configurations. Further details on Jeep Commander updates are expected in the coming months.