Jeep Commander Trail Edition debuts with only 150 units available

Stellantis Japan will launch the new Jeep Commander Trail Edition on Saturday, October 4. Limited to just 150 units, this special version adds exclusivity to the seven-seat SUV lineup. The suggested retail price is set at 5,990,000 yen, including tax.

Based on the Jeep Commander Limited, the Trail Edition offers a distinctive design and equipment tailored for drivers who want to stand out. On the exterior, Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille, sculpted body lines, and the two-tone “Brilliant Black Crystal P/C” finish are enhanced with bold red accents on the front bumper and details in “Neutral Grey” and “Gloss Black.” At the rear, a dedicated camouflage-themed badge and red “TRAIL” lettering underline the model’s unique identity.

The cabin has also been customized, blending elegance with sportiness. Red accents with a camouflage motif appear on the dashboard, while red stitching highlights the steering wheel and seats. Black-and-red synthetic leather upholstery completes the look. A hood decal with camouflage graphics is available as an option, further enhancing the model’s exclusivity.

Technically, the Jeep Commander Trail Edition maintains the versatility that defines the model, offering a three-row cabin, premium materials, and the latest driver-assistance systems. Gloss-black 18-inch alloy wheels, black mirrors, roof rails, and Jeep 4×4 and Commander badges in black and grey complete its strong, modern appearance.

With this special edition, Jeep aims to appeal both to city drivers and outdoor enthusiasts, combining comfort, technology, and a design that refuses to go unnoticed.