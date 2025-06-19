Jeep Commander Overland: the limited edition version launched in Japan

Stellantis Japan has announced the launch of the Jeep Commander Overland, an exclusive limited edition of the seven-seat SUV, available at authorized Jeep dealerships throughout Japan starting Saturday, July 12th. Production will be limited to just 200 units and the recommended retail price is 6,240,000 yen ($43.034 USD), taxes included.

Jeep Commander Overland: 200-unit limited edition with premium finishes debuts in Japan

This special version is based on the Limited trim of the Jeep Commander, one of the most appreciated urban SUVs for its versatility and comfort. The Overland distinguishes itself through a series of aesthetic details and premium finishes that enhance its exclusivity. Among the main features are the brown Emperador suede leather interiors and the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, usually available as an option, here offered as standard.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the model presents a harmonized design body. The lower section is painted to match the rest of the bodywork, while the shark fin antenna has been replaced with an unpainted gloss black version, giving the vehicle a more aggressive appearance. The 18-inch alloy wheels, with diamond-cut finish and Granite Crystal details, echo the Limited trim style but add a distinctive extra touch. The “Overland” badge is clearly visible and reinforces the model’s exclusive character.

The exterior also includes a chrome front grille enhanced with gloss black inserts, wheel arches and door sill moldings coordinated with the bodywork, and a dual-panel Command View panoramic sunroof that helps make the cabin brighter and more airy.

Regarding the interior, the seats are upholstered in premium brown Emperador leather, with exposed stitching and the Overland logo embroidered on the front seatbacks. The dashboard is finished with tone-on-tone suede leather, offering an elegant and welcoming environment, ideal for long trips or daily commutes with style.

The Jeep Commander Overland will be available in two colors: Pearl White Tri-Coat and Brilliant Black Crystal P/C. Only 100 units will be produced for each shade, for a total of 200 vehicles destined exclusively for the Japanese market. A proposition designed for those seeking a sophisticated SUV, rich in premium content and with a strong exclusive appeal.