Jeep Commander 2027 arrives with mild hybrid, flex-fuel and zero apologies

Some SUVs age gracefully. Others get a mild-hybrid system, a flex-fuel engine upgrade, revised pricing, and a shiny new light bar. The Jeep Commander 2027 is firmly in the second camp, and honestly, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Since its launch in 2021, the Commander has moved over 80,000 units in Brazil alone, cementing its status as the benchmark in the large seven-seat SUV segment. For 2027, Jeep isn’t resting on those laurels. It’s bolting a 48V mild-hybrid system onto them.

The new MHEV powertrain, available on the Limited and Overland trims, pairs with the T270 Turboflex engine to deliver 176 HP and 270 lb-ft of torque. During deceleration, the system recovers energy to recharge the 48V battery; during acceleration, it feeds up to an additional 48 lb-ft of electric torque back into the drivetrain to support the combustion engine.

The net result, a claimed 9.4% reduction in fuel consumption and up to 5% lower CO2 emissions, with urban fuel economy reaching 11 km/l. Not exactly Tesla territory, but for a seven-seat SUV with real 4×2 capability and a six-speed automatic, it’s a meaningful step forward.

For those who consider “mild hybrid” insufficiently dramatic, the Blackhawk trim now runs the Hurricane 2.0T flex-fuel engine now compatible with both gasoline and ethanol. The Overland holds its ground with the 2.2 Multijet turbodiesel: 200 HP and a muscular 332 lb-ft of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic and Jeep’s Active Drive Low 4×4 system, complete with terrain selector and Hill Descent Control.

Inside, the Commander keeps its well-regarded cabin. Premium materials, genuine comfort across all three rows, and a third-row that folds flat to reveal 661 liters of cargo space. Safety across all trims comes courtesy of a Level 2 ADAS package, covering automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, cross-traffic alert, and driver fatigue detection. Seven airbags round out the package.

Externally, the 2027 update adds a gloss-black light bar across all versions, reinforcing the Commander’s already distinctive face and its seven-slot Jeep grille.