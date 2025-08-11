Jeep CJ-2A: the brand’s first civilian vehicle turns 80

On July 17, Jeep marked a special milestone: the 80th anniversary of the CJ-2A, the brand’s first civilian vehicle. Launched in 1945, it wrote a defining chapter in automotive history by introducing the iconic seven-slot grille, a signature design element still found on Jeep models today.

Jeep CJ-2A: celebrating 80 years of the first civilian Jeep

The CJ-2A was the progenitor of the CJ (Civilian Jeep) family, which remained in production until the 1980s, and laid the foundation for the spirit of freedom and off-road capability that lives on in current models like the Wrangler, Gladiator, and Renegade. For generations of enthusiasts, these Jeeps have represented a true lifestyle rooted in adventure and authenticity.

Originally intended for agricultural and construction work, the CJ-2A stood out for its remarkable versatility. It could be fitted with a wide range of accessories: from a winch to additional seats, a mower to vacuum-operated wipers, and even an optional heater, transforming it into a truly multipurpose vehicle.

Produced in 215,000 units, it retained much of the look of the military Willys MB, while introducing innovations and distinctive details. Components like the Spicer 18 transfer case and the Dana 25 front and Dana 23-2 rear axles became benchmarks for reliability and off-road performance, later used on several other Jeep models.

Its legacy continued in 1949 with the arrival of the CJ-3A, featuring a one-piece windshield and a reinforced rear axle, followed in 1953 by the CJ-3B, which was also produced in Brazil. Later came the CJ-5 (1957–1982) and CJ-6 (1956–1975), offering stronger axles, larger brakes, and a wider track.

The real revolution came in 1976 with the CJ-7, the first Jeep to offer an automatic transmission, hardtop, and steel doors. With a longer wheelbase and a more modern design, it marked a turning point for the brand.

Today, models like the Wrangler and Gladiator preserve the essence of the CJ-2A: ruggedness, off-road prowess, and a spirit of freedom that has made Jeep a global icon. Over more than four decades of production, the CJ family surpassed 1.5 million units, leaving an indelible mark on the world of off-road vehicles.