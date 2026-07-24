Jeep celebrates 85 years with a special Meridian limited to 85 examples

Jeep has chosen India as one of the markets where it will celebrate its 85th anniversary. For the occasion, the company has created a Meridian special edition limited to just 85 units, based on the Overland trim and featuring exclusive finishes along with the new CARA AI voice assistant.

Rather than relying on obvious references to its earliest off-road vehicles, Jeep has tied the anniversary to a product developed specifically for Indian customers. The Meridian interprets the brand’s identity through space, comfort, and equipment, while the numbered production run gives the SUV its collectible character.

Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition adds AI and exclusive details

CARA AI represents the most significant addition. Stellantis developed the assistant to recognize several of India’s most widely spoken languages and understand naturally phrased requests without requiring rigid voice commands. Drivers can use it to control navigation, phone calls, music, and selected vehicle functions.

The system can also provide weather forecasts, create reminders, and answer general questions. By reducing the need to navigate through touchscreen menus, CARA AI gives the special edition a more meaningful technological upgrade than the cosmetic changes alone might suggest. Meridian versions equipped with CARA start at 30.45 lakh rupees, or approximately $31,400.

The exterior retains the proportions and overall design of the Meridian Overland while adding 18-inch gloss-black wheels, anniversary badges, and dedicated graphics. These details distinguish the 85 examples without relying on an overly dramatic paint scheme.

Black also dominates the cabin, where Maya Gold accents add warmth to the upholstery and trim. Jeep has kept the customization focused on selected areas rather than covering the entire interior, preserving the standard seven-seat layout.

The Anniversary AXS packages add carpeted floor mats, exclusive decals, and dedicated ambient lighting. Jeep also offers a specially developed lighting system for the Sky Lounge panoramic roof.

The anniversary Meridian therefore combines two very different themes. Its limited production run and gold accents celebrate Jeep’s history, while CARA AI provides the most substantial new feature. Each vehicle represents one year of the brand’s existence, but its technology and configuration primarily reflect the needs of modern Indian buyers.