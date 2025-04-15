Jeep celebrates 10 years of production in Brazil

In 2025 Jeep celebrates ten years of production at Stellantis‘ Goiana plant in Pernambuco. An important milestone marking a decade of success and innovation, during which the brand has revolutionized the Brazilian market, becoming the absolute protagonist in the SUV segment.

The anniversary represents a significant milestone in a story that has its roots much further back in time. Jeep’s presence in Brazil dates back to the late 1940s, with the assembly of the first CKD vehicles, then continuing with local production at the Willys Overland plant in São Bernardo do Campo and, subsequently, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, between the 1950s and 1960s. A history made of fundamental steps that today is enriched with new pages.

Jeep celebrates 10 years of production at Stellantis’ Goiana industrial hub

2015 was a turning point: in April of that year, the first Brazilian-produced Jeep Renegade rolled off the line at Stellantis‘ new industrial center in Goiana. Compact but feisty, with distinctive design, advanced technology and authentic off-road capabilities, the Renegade immediately captured the market, changing the rules of the game. Its success has been joined over time by the Jeep Compass, introduced in 2016 and quickly becoming a best-seller, and the Jeep Commander, the brand’s first model entirely developed in Brazil, a symbol of refinement, 4×4 power and technological innovation.

In this decade, Jeep has established itself as the undisputed leading brand in the Brazilian SUV market, registering over 1.1 million vehicles sold from 2015 to date, more than double the sales of the second-place competitor. An extraordinary result that reflects the identity of a brand capable of combining freedom, adventure and authenticity, perfectly in tune with Brazilian territory and its people.

To celebrate the anniversary, Jeep has launched a special campaign that focuses on the unbreakable bond between the brand, nature, and the Brazilian soul. The protagonist of the commercial is Mother Nature herself, who addresses viewers with an affectionate and powerful tone, explaining why she created every corner of Brazil. From endless beaches to crystal-clear waterfalls, from muddy trails to breathtaking landscapes, everything was conceived, according to the narrator, to be experienced aboard a Jeep.

The film, directed by Nina Torres and produced by Landia, is an anthem to adventure. “Why would I create miles of beaches if not to make you feel free?” asks Mother Nature as a Jeep Renegade crosses the sand towards the sea. “I wouldn’t be called Mother Nature if I hadn’t created Brazil for you,” she adds, accompanying powerful images of Jeep models dominating Brazilian landscapes.

Alongside the main commercial, there are videos dedicated to individual models (Renegade, Compass, Commander, Wrangler and Gladiator) and a comprehensive communication plan that includes sponsorship of NBA broadcasts, WSL, Brasileirão matches on Cazé TV and soccer matches on SporTV. The campaign will also live through digital media, OOH and direct engagement with influencers.

“We are experiencing a truly special moment,” commented Hugo Domingues, Jeep’s Vice President for South America. “This campaign is one of the main initiatives to strengthen our leadership role in Brazil and celebrate the deep connection between Jeep, nature and Brazilians. I am certain that brand lovers will be enthusiastic about what we are preparing, because there is only one Jeep.”

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Alessandra Souza, Stellantis’ Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communication for South America, emphasized how the film represents the spirit of the brand, emotionally telling the story of the bond between Jeep and its customers, each the protagonist of their own personal adventure.