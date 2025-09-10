Jeep brings back FreeRide in Argentina for an adventurous second season

Jeep unveils a new edition of its production that explores the off-road landscapes of Patagonia, Argentina, pushing the limits of its latest models: the Gladiator, Wrangler, and Renegade Willys 4×4.

Jeep launches the second episode of this miniseries

Following the success of the first season of FreeRide, Jeep releases the second episode of the miniseries, a project that reaffirms the brand’s adventurous spirit and deep connection with untamed nature. With four episodes inspired by the four elements, water, fire, air, and earth, the series invites viewers to experience Patagonia’s most remote landscapes, where only a Jeep can reach.

The campaign, created by Jeep in collaboration with TogetherWith and produced by Gravedad Zero, highlights Jeep’s commitment to pushing boundaries by taking its vehicles across Patagonia’s rugged terrain. Under the slogan “Pushing the Limits to the Limit”, the series showcases how Jeep Trail Rated models conquer extreme conditions, tackling steep climbs and descents that reveal the true essence of the brand and its unmatched ability to accompany drivers on any adventure. Each episode centers on a specific challenge, with athletes pushing their own limits alongside the vehicles.

The videos are now available on Jeep’s YouTube channel and social media platforms, strengthening the bond between the brand and a community that is constantly seeking new adventures. This campaign reinforces the idea that Jeep vehicles are not only designed for off-road driving, but also embody a philosophy of challenge, self-improvement, and a profound enjoyment of nature.

As Sebastián Gimenez, Global Marketing Director, South America Region at Stellantis, puts it: “With FreeRide, we reaffirm Jeep’s DNA. The freedom to go beyond, to push limits, and to connect with nature in its purest form. This second season in Patagonia reflects not only the unique capabilities of our Trail Rated vehicles, but also the spirit of conquest and adventure that defines our brand worldwide.”