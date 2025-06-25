Jeep brings adventure to London with the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition

Jeep brings the spirit of adventure to the heart of London with the new Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, exclusively displayed at The North Face flagship store on Regent Street. Until July, visitors will have the opportunity to admire this special and limited edition version up close, born from the collaboration between two iconic brands in the world of exploration.

Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition debuts in London: only 4,806 units for adventure lovers

Produced in only 4,806 units, a symbolic number that recalls the height of Mont Blanc, the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition represents the pinnacle of the Jeep Avenger range, with intelligent all-wheel drive and a combination of materials and technical solutions designed to tackle the most challenging adventures.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art 4×4 system and a 48-volt hybrid powertrain, this special version embodies the Jeep brand’s electrification journey, without sacrificing the performance and off-road soul that distinguishes it.

The project stems from the synergy between the Jeep and The North Face design teams, with the aim of enhancing the shared values related to nature, adventure, and innovation. Externally, the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition stands out for its Summit Gold details, front grille with topographic pattern, 17-inch black alloy wheels, and protective inserts that reinforce its robust appearance.

The interiors celebrate exploration, with topographic lines extending across the dashboard and the Mont Blanc silhouette accompanied by the inscription ‘One of 4,806′. The floor mats with 3D relief design and the seats, resistant and washable, recall the style of the famous The North Face down jackets, embellished with Summit Gold stitching and elastic straps inspired by mountain backpacks.