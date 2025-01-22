Jeep Brazil, main sponsor of NBA and NCAA basketball broadcasts on ESPN and Disney+

Jeep, always the epitome of adventure as it relates to the automotive world, becomes the official partner of NBA and NCAA broadcasts on ESPN and Disney+ through 2025. You are encouraged to join as much as you can to enjoy great entertainment where the passion for basketball meets the Jeep spirit.

6-month partnership with Jeep

The news comes directly from an official press release issued by the Stellantis Group on Jan. 22. The agreement will last from January to June, covering the entire season, including the playoffs and the highly anticipated NBA Finals. “A Jeep is a symbol of adventure, of nature and also of sports! Being part of this exciting spectacle that is NBA and NCAA, which has a large audience in Brazil, makes a lot of sense for Jeep. I’m sure it will be an incredible season!” says Alessandra Souza, Stellantis Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communication for South America.

Jeep strengthens relationship with sports

The initiative strengthens Jeep‘s relationship with the world of sports and expands its presence on one of the world’s biggest entertainment stages with strategic ad activations and advertisements. Throughout the season, Jeep promises to bring innovative experiences to viewers, connecting the love of basketball with the brand’s commitment to providing people with unique experiences tied to its pillars: freedom, passion, and adventure.

ESPN has been a benchmark in NBA broadcasting in Brazil for more than 30 years, offering the largest package of championship games in the country. The channel will feature a team composed of narrators Ari Aguiar, Matheus Suman, Vinícius Moura and Camilla Garcia, as well as commentators Guilherme Giovannoni, Zé Boquinha, Helen Luz and Leonardo Sasso.

Established as the home of the NBA in Brazil, ESPN and Disney+ represent the premier destination for basketball fans in the country. In addition to the world’s top league, the broadcaster also broadcasts the NBB, which brings together Brazil’s major clubs, Basketball Champions League Americas, the NCAA, and the WNBA.