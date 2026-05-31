Jeep’s bestselling headache: massive Grand Cherokee safety recall

If you happen to drive a 2022 through 2026 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee or its elongated sibling, the Grand Cherokee L, that annoying little light might be trying to tell you something terrifying: your side airbags are apparently running on a delay.

Stellantis North America has officially issued a recall for its ultra-popular family haulers because a calibration blunder in the software of the Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC) module can trap door pressure sensor faults in a permanent loop of denial. Consequently, these high-end SUVs fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 214 for side impact protection.

The suspect vehicles crawled off the lines at Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex between May 2022 and late 2025, spanning the Jefferson North plant for the five-seater and the Mack facility for the three-row L variant.

Interestingly, the current WL generation has a history of dramatic crash-test evolutions. Back in 2022, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety slapped the newly redesigned model with a “poor” side-impact rating after a crash test caused underbody deformation that ruptured the fuel tank. Structural patches in 2023 fortunately elevated subsequent models to a “good” status, making it technically one of the safest midsize options currently available on the market for front and rear occupants.

Stellantis first caught wind of the issue via a handful of warranty claims back in February 2023. True to corporate form, the automotive giant took its sweet time analyzing the data before pulling the trigger on an official safety campaign. Dealers were finally clued in on May 28, 2026, with instructions to reflash the ORC software free of charge. Affected owners, however, will have to wait a bit longer for their letters to arrive, with notifications scheduled between June 11 and June 19, 2026.

With the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee starting at $38,920 and the Laredo RWD Grand Cherokee L commanding at least $40,920 before taxes, buyers paid premium dollars for peace of mind. Instead, they got a complimentary software update and a reminder that even the most rugged off-road machine is just a rolling computer waiting for a patch.