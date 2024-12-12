Jeep battles Volkswagen in final sprint for Brazil’s SUV leadership

In the last two years, the Volkswagen T-Cross has established itself as the best-selling SUV in Brazil, but the German brand’s dominance hasn’t gone unnoticed in a market where Jeep was considered the undisputed queen of SUVs. Since the debut of iconic models like Renegade and Compass, Jeep had distinguished itself as the main reference in this segment, achieving numerous sales successes. However, it seems that the crown of SUV queen is changing hands.

Volkswagen and Jeep compete for the throne in Brazil’s SUV segment

According to data provided by Fenabrave, Volkswagen confirms its position as the brand selling the most SUVs in Brazil, considering the entire range offered in the local market. Adding up sales of models like T-Cross, Nivus, Taos, and Tiguan, Volkswagen recorded over 143,000 units sold from January to November 2024, surpassing Jeep’s 111,000 registrations from models such as Renegade, Compass, Commander, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee.

The detailed numbers show Volkswagen registrations as follows: T-Cross at 74,004, Nivus at 51,357, Taos at 15,634, and Tiguan closing at 2,812. Regarding Jeep registrations, we have Renegade at 49,894, Compass at 45,341, Commander at 15,216, and Wrangler and Grand Cherokee closing at about 600.

Despite Volkswagen’s success, it’s impossible to ignore Stellantis’ weight, which has repositioned the Jeep Renegade in favor of Fiat SUVs like Pulse and Fastback, launched in 2022. Fiat alone exceeded 78,000 sales in the SUV segment in 2024, thanks to 43,754 Fastback and 35,114 Pulse units sold. Considering also the Peugeot and Citroën brands, Stellantis reached 189,000 SUVs sold this year, consolidating its leadership as an automotive group.

With about 850,000 units sold in 2024, the SUV segment proves crucial for manufacturers, thanks to high volumes and competitive profit margins. Volkswagen doesn’t intend to slow down: the launch of the new Volkswagen Tera is planned, designed to compete with Fiat Pulse. As for Jeep, the manufacturer responds with the debut of the Avenger, a model based on a technologically advanced platform and designed to strengthen its position.