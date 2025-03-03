Jeep Avenger wins the Auto Lider 2025 title in the Urban Crossover and SUV category

Jeep Avenger, the American brand’s first fully electric SUV, continues to gather acclaim and recognition. The latest is the prestigious Auto Lider 2025 title in the competitive Urban Crossover and SUV category, awarded by readers of Motor weekly magazine and the magazynauto.pl portal during the 23rd edition of the poll that featured 365 models divided into 16 categories.

This recognition confirms how the Avenger has perfectly embodied the core values of Jeep DNA: off-road capability, distinctive style, advanced functionality, and cutting-edge technology, all in compact dimensions that make it ideal for a dynamic and active lifestyle.

Produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, the Jeep Avenger has already collected 140,000 orders since its market launch. Electrified versions, which include both fully electric and hybrid models, represent 50% of the brand’s overall sales. In Poland, during 2024, the Avenger was the best-selling Jeep model, while in Italy it established itself as the most requested B-SUV and the third best-selling model overall. At the European level, it ranks as the fourth best-selling electric B-segment SUV, with particular success in France and the Netherlands.

2025 will mark a further expansion of the range with the introduction of the new 4xe version, which will complete an already varied offering with three drive systems, two transmissions, and two driving options. Deliveries of the 4xe version will begin in April with the exclusive limited edition The North Face Edition, available in just 4,806 units.