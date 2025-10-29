Jeep announces the start of production of the New Compass at the Stellantis plant in Melfi

Jeep begins production of the New Compass at the Stellantis plant in Melfi (PZ), which boasts over 30 years of history and is now a European benchmark for flexibility, quality, and innovation.

The New Compass raises the bar in the C-SUV segment with iconic Jeep design, versatile interiors, and class-leading capability on city streets, highways, and off-road. Buyers benefit from true “freedom of choice” with a comprehensive suite of electrified powertrains – e-Hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric – delivering up to 375 hp and up to 650 km of range. Built on the advanced STLA Medium platform, the New Compass combines optimized aerodynamics – it is the most aerodynamic Jeep SUV ever – generous cabin and trunk space, and cutting-edge technology to maximize efficiency without compromise. Melfi embodies Jeep’s “freedom of production”: an ultra-flexible assembly line that adapts in real time to market demand, with the ability to convert 100% of production to BEV if necessary.



Turin, October 29, 2025 – Jeep today celebrates the start of production of the New Compass, the third generation of the global SUV that has become a milestone in the brand’s success in Europe and around the world, a model that has achieved over 2.5 million sales worldwide. Built on the cutting-edge STLA Medium platform, the New Compass combines best-in-class capabilities, iconic Jeep design, advanced technology, and complete freedom of choice in powertrains, offering customers the ability to choose the technology that best suits their needs, from efficient hybrids to fully electric power.

Designed and engineered to excel everywhere, from city streets and highways to daily commutes and outdoor adventures, the New Compass combines lifestyle and iconic design with impressive interior space and versatility, thanks to efficient packaging. It offers customers a wide range of options: from a 145 hp e-Hybrid and a 195 hp plug-in e-Hybrid to fully electric versions delivering up to 375 hp, all-wheel drive, and a range of 650 km. This wide range of options reflects a fundamental Jeep belief: freedom of mobility for every journey. Aerodynamic refinements, including a drag coefficient of 0.29, maximize efficiency without compromising space or practicality. Meanwhile, Selec-Terrain systems, 360-degree protection, and intelligently placed sensors enhance both safety and off-road performance, while preserving the class-leading comfort that makes the New Compass a practical yet highly capable SUV. Technically, the New Compass offers the versatility and capabilities for which Jeep is known. Over 200 mm of ground clearance, optimized approach and departure angles, and water fording up to 480 mm ensure confidence on all terrains.

Made in Italy

Production takes place at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, a facility with a strong Jeep heritage. In 2014, Melfi became the first Jeep production site outside North America, initially producing the Renegade and later the Compass, including the pioneering 4xe plug-in hybrid versions. Since then, more than 2.3 million Jeep vehicles have rolled off its production lines.

Freedom plays a central role in Melfi. Thanks to an ultra-flexible assembly line, the plant is able to adapt in real time to market demand, adjusting the mix of vehicles produced to 100% BEV if necessary. This “production freedom” allows industrial capacity to evolve alongside customer choice.

The Stellantis complex in Melfi covers 1.9 million square meters and employs more than 4,600 people, with an average length of service exceeding twenty years. Its full-cycle integration, from stamping to painting, plastics, assembly, and battery production, makes it one of the most advanced and flexible automotive plants on the continent. High levels of automation are complemented by human expertise, ensuring the highest quality standards, while continuous innovations in sustainability, such as renewable energy generation and eco-friendly painting processes, reinforce its role as a strategic hub in Stellantis’ decarbonization roadmap.

The Melfi plant also serves as a testing ground for cutting-edge industrial technologies that will soon be implemented in other Stellantis plants. These include advanced laser systems that ensure 100% precision in body alignment and high-resolution electronic cameras that continuously monitor door profiles throughout production. The site is also adopting new environmentally friendly production methods, such as the innovative 4-Wet painting process, which eliminates an entire coating layer to reduce environmental impact. Sustainability is a key commitment throughout the plant: energy-efficient heat pumps are already installed in the paint booths, with plans to expand their use to other areas. Meanwhile, Melfi is increasing its self-production capacity through photovoltaic panels, wind turbines, and a biomethane system that recycles organic waste from local farms. The goal is to reach up to 54 MW of renewable energy, equal to 70% of the plant’s total energy needs, by the end of 2030.

The new generation Compass remains one of the most widely available models in Jeep’s global range. The units produced in Melfi will be marketed in 60 countries worldwide across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. With production now underway, it marks a new chapter for Jeep in Europe: designed, engineered, and built in Italy, the New Compass sets new benchmarks in the C-SUV segment worldwide, offering customers unmatched versatility, capability, and innovation.