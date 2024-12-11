Jeep and Togetherwith present JOMO

As we now know, the world is increasingly heading toward digitization. In this very regard, Jeep invites us to disconnect in order to connect. With JOMO, the joy of missing out, we rediscover the pleasure of authentic experiences and the value of being present.

Jomo to connect with nature

This news was published by Stellantis within an official press release dated Dec. 10, 2024. In a world saturated with stimuli, events, and tasks, JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) emerges with Jeep, a brand that embodies the spirit of adventure and connection with nature. This concept addresses the need for balance in our lives. JOMO celebrates the joy of missing out by promoting an approach that values not only disconnection, but also emotional connection to what really matters. This movement counteracts the constant pressure many people face to stay included and connected. JOMO invites people to have authentic experiences, especially in nature, and rediscover the pleasure of simply “being” without the pressure of always being on top of things.

Unlike FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), which refers to the fear of missing out on something and the anxiety this generates, JOMO promotes a positive and liberating mindset. It focuses on the pleasure of letting go of distractions and making the most of time spent in the real world, fostering a deeper connection with oneself and one’s surroundings.

In partnership with Togetherwith

Jeep, the brand that takes you to those authentic and enriching experiences through its reliability, ruggedness and innovation, in collaboration with creative agency Togetherwith, presents a new campaign that embraces JOMO, encouraging adventurers to leave aside distractions now to explore new territories .

This initiative is in line with the brand’s global strategy, “There’s Only One,” reaffirming Jeep as the ideal vehicle for those seeking freedom and connection with the natural environment.

“Our goal is for JOMO to become synonymous with Jeep,” comments Sebastián Gimenez, Marketing Director of Stellantis Argentina. “This will not only expand the brand’s reach, but also connect to a growing need for authenticity and well-being.”

“JOMO is not just a concept; It is a philosophy that strengthens the emotional connection between our consumers and Jeep,” comments Lulo Calio, CCO and Partner at Togetherwith. “We are creating a narrative that goes beyond the physical adventure, redefining the ability to be present in what is essential.”

Jomo intended to endure

The JOMO initiative is not a momentary effort nor just a campaign, but the beginning of a communication platform that will be developed throughout 2025. Actions such as Summer Seekers and Star Seekers will expand the JOMO message, integrating narratives that reinforce the union between the brand , its consumers, and the natural environment. This approach highlights Jeep’s heritage, establishing it as the vehicle capable of delivering unique and original experiences of adventure and connection.

More than a market strategy, this campaign, amplified across an ecosystem of digital platforms, represents a call for cultural change, where it is redefined as the ability to fully enjoy what is essential to us.