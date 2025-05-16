Jeep and Paramount pictures team up for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

On the occasion of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, arriving in American theaters on May 23, the Jeep brand launches a new marketing campaign centered on the 2025 Wrangler. At the heart of the 30-second spot, titled “Top-Down Inspection,” are the open-air freedom and adrenaline that unite the Jeep brand and the famous film franchise.

Jeep and Paramount Pictures join forces to celebrate summer with action

The spot features a couple intent on purchasing a 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X in Fathom Blue. During the salesperson’s presentation, the two are suddenly lifted into the air with cables above the vehicle, in a clear reference to the famous scene from the first Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise. Making the video even more dynamic are breathtaking sequences taken directly from the new chapter of the saga.

Lucy McLellan, Global Marketing Head at Jeep, commented: “Among the most anticipated moments of summer are the ability to remove the roof of your Wrangler and rushing to the cinema to see a new Mission: Impossible film. Uniting these two symbols of adventure was natural: both embody the desire to exceed limits and experience emotions without boundaries.”

In the film, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, will drive a Jeep Wrangler 4xe, America’s best-selling PHEV. The Jeep Gladiator will also be present, the only open-air pickup on the market, a symbol of freedom and versatility.

Michelle Hagen, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Paramount Pictures, emphasized the importance of this first collaboration with Jeep: “The Wrangler is the only vehicle capable of expressing the energy and dynamism that characterize Mission: Impossible. Our mission was to create a campaign that reflected the common values of adventure, action, and authentic fun.”

Directed by Vince Peone of ArtClass and created with the contribution of creative agency Highdive, “Top-Down Inspection” will be broadcast on TV, online, and on social media, accompanied by a 360-degree promotional campaign that will touch premier sporting events such as MLB, NBA, NBA Draft, WNBA, and PGA.