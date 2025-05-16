0
0
0

Jeep and Paramount pictures team up for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
May 16, 2025
Jeep partners with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in new campaign showcasing the 2025 Wrangler and their shared adventurous spirit.
Jeep and Paramount Pictures commercial

On the occasion of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, arriving in American theaters on May 23, the Jeep brand launches a new marketing campaign centered on the 2025 Wrangler. At the heart of the 30-second spot, titled “Top-Down Inspection,” are the open-air freedom and adrenaline that unite the Jeep brand and the famous film franchise.

Jeep and Paramount Pictures join forces to celebrate summer with action

Jeep and Paramount Pictures commercial

The spot features a couple intent on purchasing a 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X in Fathom Blue. During the salesperson’s presentation, the two are suddenly lifted into the air with cables above the vehicle, in a clear reference to the famous scene from the first Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise. Making the video even more dynamic are breathtaking sequences taken directly from the new chapter of the saga.

Lucy McLellan, Global Marketing Head at Jeep, commented: “Among the most anticipated moments of summer are the ability to remove the roof of your Wrangler and rushing to the cinema to see a new Mission: Impossible film. Uniting these two symbols of adventure was natural: both embody the desire to exceed limits and experience emotions without boundaries.”

In the film, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, will drive a Jeep Wrangler 4xe, America’s best-selling PHEV. The Jeep Gladiator will also be present, the only open-air pickup on the market, a symbol of freedom and versatility.

Jeep and Paramount Pictures commercial

Michelle Hagen, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Paramount Pictures, emphasized the importance of this first collaboration with Jeep: “The Wrangler is the only vehicle capable of expressing the energy and dynamism that characterize Mission: Impossible. Our mission was to create a campaign that reflected the common values of adventure, action, and authentic fun.”

Directed by Vince Peone of ArtClass and created with the contribution of creative agency Highdive, “Top-Down Inspection” will be broadcast on TV, online, and on social media, accompanied by a 360-degree promotional campaign that will touch premier sporting events such as MLB, NBA, NBA Draft, WNBA, and PGA.

X