Jay Leno’s brutal take on the Ferrari Luce identity crisis

The dust has finally settled since Ferrari shocked purists with the Luce EV, but the echoing groans from the “automotive aristocracy” are only getting louder. It turns out that when you build a silent, six-figure appliance, even Maranello’s most loyal disciples start talking back. The high-voltage debate recently found its way into the ultimate sanctuary, Jay Leno’s Garage, where the denim-clad comedy icon sat down with prominent Ferrari ambassador, mega-collector, and entrepreneur David Lee to dissect Italy’s controversial experiment.

Leno didn’t pull his punches, delivering a verdict that cut straight to the core of the Luce’s existential crisis. According to Leno, the vehicle looks like a perfectly fine electric car, but it absolutely fails to look like a Ferrari. In a beautifully sharp critique, he refused to call it ugly, but instead diagnosed it with a terminal case of trying too hard to please everyone.

“Ferrari is a sports car, and a station wagon is a station wagon”, Leno remarked, essentially reducing Maranello’s cutting-edge halo car to a glorified, half-sporty family hauler capable of strapping a surfboard to the roof. For a purist like Leno, a car that tries to do too many things simply loses its soul.

David Lee stepped in to play the Ferrari defense attorney, offering a sobering reality check on how the industrial sausage actually gets made. Lee reminded audiences that developing a cutting-edge hypercar isn’t an overnight affair. Maranello couldn’t just pivot on a dime to react to the internet’s current mood. The blueprints for the Luce were likely locked in nearly seven years ago. Whether a seven-year-old corporate vision translates to modern desire is the real gamble.

Ferrari attempts to silence the critics with numbers of absolute mechanical violence. The Luce wields four electric motors churning out a staggering 1,050 HP, rocket-launching the heavy EV from 0 to 100 km/h in a neck-snapping 2.5 seconds, and hitting 200 km/h in just 6.8 seconds. It is an engineering masterclass trapped in a silhouette that a billionaire collector just compared to a wagon.

Ferrari is currently accepting reservations for this silent paradigm shift, with a price tag starting at a cool $640,000. Maranello is betting big that wealthy buyers want a 1,050-horsepower surfboard carrier, even if the legends of the garage aren’t buying the hype.