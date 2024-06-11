Jay Leno tests David Lee’s special Ferrari Purosangue | Video

A Ferrari Purosangue in Giallo Modena color (yellow) was purchased by the famous collector David Lee, whose collection includes many special cars from the Maranello-based automaker. Now, the SUV has been added to the brand’s supercars and GTs. A few days ago, the latter made a stop in Jay Leno’s garage for a new episode of the American celebrity’s motoring format, who also owns a rich collection of dream cars.

Ferrari Purosangue: here’s what Jay Leno thinks

The famous anchorman, after an initial aesthetic evaluation of the model, took a road trip behind the wheel of the Prancing Horse’s SUV, with David Lee at his side. Some splendid footage was captured, accompanied by an interesting conversation. The main role was played by the Ferrari Purosangue, the automaker’s first Sports Utility Vehicle, which they prefer to call an FUV to differentiate it from other models in its market segment.

Powering the Purosangue is a 6.5-liter V12 engine, positioned at the front and set back, with the gearbox at the rear. The maximum power is 725 HP, which allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 10.6 seconds. The top speed exceeds the 310 km/h threshold.

The space available for passengers is remarkable, as they access the car through four doors, with the rear ones opening in a counter-wind direction. The ideal heir to the GTC4 Lusso, the Ferrari Purosangue is clearly different. It is certainly the most beautiful SUV on the market. Do you want to know what Jay Leno thinks? All you have to do is click on the play button in the video to find out.