Jannik Sinner: here’s how much his Alfa Romeo costs

Jannik Sinner is the strongest Italian tennis player at the moment. After defeating the world number one, Novak Djokovic, at the ATP Finals in Turin, he is gearing up to face Holger Rune in the next round. But what is the car that accompanies the young Italian talent on his travels? It is a splendid Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4, the sporty SUV from the Biscione brand.

Here’s which Alfa Romeo Jannik Sinner drives and how much it costs

Jannik Sinner has been an ambassador for Alfa Romeo for some time and has chosen the Stelvio Q4 as his car. It is a Veloce version, providing high performance and an attractive design. Sinner’s car is gray with leather and Alcantara interiors, adorned with carbon fiber finishes. The tennis player values his car greatly and personally takes care of it, as demonstrated in an Instagram post where he is seen washing it in his home garage.

The Stelvio Q4 Veloce is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine with 280 horsepower or a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine with 210 horsepower, both paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the Q4 all-wheel-drive system. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds and reach a top speed of over 215 km/h. The Stelvio Q4 Veloce also provides excellent road holding and surprising agility, thanks to the carbon driveshaft and level 2 driving assistance systems.

How much does Jannik Sinner‘s Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q4 Veloce cost? The starting price is 68,150 euros for the gasoline version and 64,650 euros for the diesel version. It is a luxury and character car that suits the personality and lifestyle of the tennis champion well.