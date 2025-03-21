James Harden’s Maserati MC20 matches his shoes | Video

James Harden loves sports cars. In his garage, there’s even a Maserati MC20, which he drives to games, as he does with his Ferrari F8 Tributo and his convertible Mustang 5.0. The well-known American basketball player, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA, is considered one of the best guards and one of the greatest scorers of all time. Among his trademarks is his long beard, which is the origin of his nickname “The Beard.”

James Harden shows off his Maserati MC20 matching his shoes

In recent hours, he published online some photos that portray him with the Trident supercar, wrapped in a film that matches the colors of his basketball sneakers. This is how he recently presented himself at the Intuit Dome. It’s an aqua green shade that certainly doesn’t go unnoticed. Even the contrasting carbon-effect stripes create a graphic connection between the car and the footwear.

With the aim of capturing the graphic elements of the sneakers, wrapping was used on the Maserati MC20. The mesh patterns that break up the monochrome design reference the breathable structure of the shoes. The effect is truly unique and effectively highlights the vehicle. Even the alloy wheels of the Italian jewel embrace the green, which emphasizes their lines.

The character is certainly distinctive, but we can’t really call it one of the most elegant examples of the species out there. Purists greatly prefer the standard colors offered in the Trident’s catalog or those developed custom with the brand’s specialists to ensure adherence to the company’s history and sense of taste. The sporty elegance of the car’s silhouette further reinforces this need.

The Maserati MC20 is one of the most successful supercars of the moment in terms of style. One of its standout elements is the careful aerodynamic study, from which the clean and innovative look of the model derives. As we mentioned on another occasion, although the aerodynamic study was very accurate and scientific, this did not negatively interfere with the design, which was developed with a primary role for the human component and its sense of taste. The credit for the aesthetic finesse of the model goes to Klaus Busse and the men of the internal design center, who did an excellent job. The doors with their spectacular butterfly opening are very impressive.

The Maserati MC20 is also a very refined car in terms of technology and construction. The chassis is a carbon fiber monocoque type: it combines lightness with flexural and torsional strength. Its creation came about by drawing on the experience of Dallara, a reference name in this field. Powering the model is a 3.0-liter V6 engine which, thanks to the energy supplement added by the 2 turbochargers, reaches a maximum power of 630 horsepower. Also thanks to the lightness of its body, the Trident sports car manages to achieve an extraordinary performance level, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds. The top speed is 325 km/h. I imagine that James Harden is experiencing some special moments with this splendid creation.