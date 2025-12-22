Jake Paul treats himself to a Ferrari matched to his private jet

Jake Paul left nothing to chance. Before stepping into the ring against Joshua in Miami and suffering a knockout defeat in Saturday’s fight, the American influencer and boxer treated himself to a Ferrari unlike any other in the world. The car is an extremely customized Ferrari Purosangue built by Venuum Black, a true one-off officially named the “Jake Paul Edition.”

Given that the fight reportedly earned him around $50 million, buying a supercar of this caliber hardly posed a problem. Under the hood, the Purosangue retains Ferrari’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. However, almost everything else has been reworked to create a vehicle that exists as a single example worldwide.

Jake Paul unveils a one-off Ferrari Purosangue “Jake Paul Edition”

Jake Paul’s Purosangue quickly went viral on social media, especially on Instagram, where images of the Ferrari SUV attracted millions of views. The reason is clear. With 715 horsepower and 716 Nm of torque, this special version still delivers true supercar performance, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 311 km/h.

Venuum Black focused on every detail, starting with the color scheme. The body features a matte grey finish, combined with magnetic black carbon elements and a full custom body kit. This color choice is no coincidence. Instead, it matches Jake Paul’s private jet, creating a perfectly coordinated look across his luxury vehicles.

According to industry estimates, the customization work alone carries a value exceeding $1 million. The interior reflects the same level of exclusivity, pairing leather and Alcantara in yellow tones specifically selected for this unique build.

Moreover, the “Jake Paul Edition” becomes the first car in the world to integrate the new Venuum Berify Chip, a blockchain-based technology developed in collaboration with Berify. Through a dedicated app, the system allows users to verify the car’s production year, absolute authenticity, unique unit number, and official Venuum history, effectively eliminating any risk of replication or counterfeiting. Starting in 2026, all Venuum-built cars will adopt this system.

Venuum completed the project in collaboration with Baughman Autohaus, which the tuner praised for its precision and build quality. For his part, Jake Paul described the car as “the most extreme Ferrari ever created.” After the loss in the ring, he can at least find comfort behind the wheel of one of the most exclusive supercars ever built, once he has fully recovered from the fight.