Is this the future of M? The stunning silent BMW M4 coupe you wished was real

BMW has officially turned internet outrage into a core marketing strategy. First, the i3 Sedan and its upcoming Touring sibling managed to thoroughly divide the web with their controversial aesthetics. Now, the next-generation i4 is gearing up to inherit that exact same crown of pixelated polarization.

The real digital battleground is already forming around its high-performance sibling. We cannot tell you its exact name because BMW itself is probably trapped in an identity crisis, debating whether to badge it the i4 M, the iM4, or perhaps the BMW M Concept Coupé Neue Klasse. Whatever the emblem eventually says, the Bavarian brand is clearly preparing to electrify its legendary performance division.

Naturally, the internet’s digital artists refused to wait for a corporate press release. The latest CGI manifestation comes courtesy of Nikita Chuyko at Kolesa, who decided that simply shrinking the upcoming i3 Sedan into a two-door outline was far too lazy. Instead, he hijacked the design DNA of the aggressive M Concept Neue Klasse, unveiled just a couple of weeks ago, and adapted it into a sleek, low-slung coupe, the electric BMW M4. The result is a striking look at what a future flagship EV coupe might look like when it finally sheds its camouflage.

Chuyko’s vision retains the concept’s identical fascia, trading the prototype’s polarizing yellow daytime running lights for a crisp, more production-ready white. The aggressive front bumper, sharp splitter, and deeply ventilated hood are lifted straight from the show car, blending seamlessly with muscular, pronounced wheel arches and flush-fitting door handles. While the side mirrors look far more realistic than anything found on a conceptual pedestal, the side profile transitions into a traditional two-door silhouette accented by massive, deep-dish wheels and large rear three-quarter windows.

Around back, the rendering opts for a slightly more sober rear bumper while smartly preserving the signature trunk layout and sleek light clusters. Drenched in a sinister blue paint with contrasting dark trim elements, this imaginary BMW iM4 looks entirely ready to shred lap times at the Nürburgring, doing so in absolute, haunting silence, with only the desperate screech of rubber to betray its speed.