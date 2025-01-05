Is the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Visione more beautiful than the original?

As the first Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale leaves the factory to reach its buyer, a designer has already reimagined the vehicle with different shapes and details, both inside and outside the cabin.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: this render aims to make it more beautiful than the original

For those who don’t know, the new 33 Stradale is inspired by the iconic 1960s model, trying to partially replicate its essence using modern technologies. Under the hood, it carries a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, which delivers 620 horsepower, achieving 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds and a top speed of 333 km/h. The electric variant, on the other hand, uses three zero-emission motors for a total of 750 horsepower.

This kind of remake was quite unexpected until recently, but now Car Design World‘s independent project has created a remake of the remake that you can admire in this article. The forms are decidedly more extreme, the look is elegant and sinuous, with a silhouette that gently rises and falls multiple times. The details also make it incredibly refined and interesting, both inside and outside the cabin.

At the front, every single element is meticulously crafted, from the daytime running lights to the grille, from the fog light surrounds to the lower lip spoiler. It’s almost unnecessary to mention the beautiful copper-colored wheels or the dark side air intakes. However, the first solution that catches the eye concerns the roof, which forms a beautiful transparent capsule.

The attention to detail we mentioned applies to the cabin as well, with retro-style seats and door interiors, featuring a minimalist but quality dashboard with dark and copper finishes. The steering wheel also looks luxurious, with its upper inner space allowing control of the instrumentation incorporated into a circular designer display.