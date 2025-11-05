Is Tesla planning a Performance division? Here’s Elon Musk’s answer

Brands like Mercedes-AMG, BMW M, and Toyota Gazoo Racing continue to embody the most emotional and adrenaline-filled side of their respective lineups. Alongside them stand historic names such as Nissan NISMO, Ford Performance, and Renault Sport, divisions that have built their identities over decades around high performance and deep racing heritage. Chinese automakers, on the other hand, have yet to establish themselves in this field, with the notable exception of Xiaomi, which recently launched its record-breaking SU7 Ultra. But what about Tesla?

Tesla fans want a performance division: here’s Elon Musk’s answer

Over the years, Elon Musk’s company has introduced high-performance versions of its vehicles, such as the Performance and Plaid trims. The Tesla Model S Plaid, for example, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (0–62 mph) in just 2.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 322 km/h (200 mph), numbers that many gasoline-powered supercars can only dream of. However, there’s a downside.

Even Tesla’s most powerful models lack the visual drama and emotional soul that define AMG, M, or GR vehicles, cars that express their sportiness through aggressive styling and distinctive details. Tesla’s cars, instead, remain intentionally understated, and only a few independent tuning shops have showcased the more extreme side of Tesla’s design and performance.

Many enthusiasts have wondered why Tesla hasn’t yet created its own official performance division. The answer came directly from Elon Musk himself during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I think it’s better to leave that kind of work to specialized tuners. Tesla’s goal is to build autonomous, futuristic vehicles. We want the future to look like the future,” said Musk, effectively shutting down all speculation.

Today, Tesla’s focus is firmly on the development of autonomous driving technology. After unveiling the Cybercab prototype, the American automaker has begun testing Model Y units configured as robotaxis on the streets of Austin, Texas.

Some fans have even suggested that Musk acquire Unplugged Performance and its Upfit Tesla division, the team responsible for the Cybertruck police vehicles used by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. But the CEO remains steadfast in his vision: Tesla’s top priority lies in artificial intelligence, applied to both mobility and the development of its Optimus humanoid robots, rather than in creating a performance department.