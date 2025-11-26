Influencers trash the new Jeep Recon and spark a build quality debate

After months of speculation, Jeep has confirmed the survival of its highly anticipated Recon EV. Now, the 2026 Jeep Recon has taken center stage at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The perfect venue to introduce the brand’s first-ever Trail Rated electric vehicle. As Bob Broderdorf, Jeep Brand CEO, declared, the Recon is an “unmistakably Jeep” statement that electrification not only aligns with off-road excellence but actually “elevates it”.

But the LA Auto Show quickly devolved into a public relations disaster thanks to a handful of digital content creators. A viral video, produced by the LA-based team known as The Middle Lane, opened with the dramatic declaration: “Oh, we took the Jeep apart. Oh, dear”, as they proceeded to peel a plastic panel directly off the new Recon’s center console.

The creators were merciless, criticizing what they perceived as poor build quality and panel gaps, declaring the EV vehicle unworthy of its rumored $65,000 price tag. They even highlighted parts of the interior that exhibited concerning levels of “wobble,” effectively turning the highly anticipated debut of the Recon EV into a public dismantling.

The predictable response from Stellantis was swift. Spokesperson Kaileen Connelly released a statement calling the influencers’ actions “destructive and unprofessional”. In what has become the standard defense for all things concept and prototype, the automaker immediately deployed the “pre-production” shield.

Jeep was quick to clarify that the particular Recon model on display was merely a show car, meticulously hand-assembled solely for events and meant to showcase design inspiration for the final product.

These prototypes are “not intended to demonstrate final production, durability, quality or material integrity”. Essentially, the interior quality you saw online doesn’t count. While the video quickly garnered millions of views across social media channels, it appears the corporate damage control team was partially successful. The sensational Recon clip seems eventually pulled from YouTube and Instagram, but it remained accessible on TikTok until at least Tuesday, November 25th.