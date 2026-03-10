Hyundai’s Tucson is getting a radical restyling: stop comparing it to the old one

Hyundai has always had a thing for keeping you guessing. When the current Tucson dropped, it was practically a declaration of war against the beige mediocrity that had long defined Korean family SUVs. Now, with the 2027 generation quietly taking shape in the background, Seoul appears determined to redecorate the whole house.

The clearest picture of what’s coming comes courtesy of Nikita Chuyko’s renderings for Abto Mail Renderings, built around recent spy shots. Up front, a full-width LED light bar channels the Hyundai Crater concept, with diagonal elements bridging the daytime running lights and the main headlamps. The grille sits deliberately low on the bumper, adding the kind of visual tension that’s become Hyundai’s signature move.

On the sides, squared-off wheel arches echo the Santa Fe’s bolder stance, while flush door handles and black lower trim keep the profile clean, sharp, and refreshingly free of visual noise. Out back, both renderings and spy shots align on a full-width light bar with slim central taillights.

Inside, the 2027 Tucson is expected to be among the first Hyundai models to debut the brand-new Pleos infotainment system, served up on a large Tesla-style central touchscreen. But here’s the part that deserves a slow clap. Interior teasers suggest a row of physical buttons and an actual rotary knob will survive the digital purge. Somebody in Namyang finally remembered that adjusting the air conditioning shouldn’t require a philosophy degree and three submenus.

On powertrains, Hyundai is keeping its mouth shut. It usually means the lineup will follow the expected path of turbocharged gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. The genuinely exciting rumor, however, is a Tucson N packing a 300-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with a rear electric axle. If that actually makes it to production, the C-SUV segment is going to need a moment to collect itself.