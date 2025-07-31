Hyundai Tucson 2027 gets a bold makeover and a new high-tech heart

Hyundai is preparing to turn the page on its signature “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy as it gears up for the fifth generation of its Tucson SUV. Internally codenamed NX5, the upcoming model is expected to take on a more squared-off, rugged appearance, clearly inspired by the bold new design of the latest Santa Fe.

This design shift was first hinted at by a camouflaged prototype recently spotted undergoing testing in Europe. As one of Hyundai’s best-selling models globally, the Tucson plays a crucial role in the brand’s success across both the US and European markets. Striking the right balance of styling, features, and capability is mission-critical as production of the all-new version is scheduled to begin in 2026, with a market launch as a 2027 model year vehicle.

For years, Hyundai strived for cohesive styling across its lineup, with design themes like “Fluidic Sculpture” and later “Sensuous Sportiness.” But more recently, the Korean automaker has taken a more fragmented approach. So far, the Tucson has largely escaped criticism, having been developed during a period when Hyundai’s design language was still focused and coherent. But now, the new-gen model seems to be embracing the boxier, more assertive look of the Santa Fe, giving the Tucson a more SUV-like presence than ever before.

While it’s hard to judge the final design with the prototype still heavily camouflaged, the early look is far from the polarizing design seen on the new Kona. Hyundai’s decision to fully conceal the rear could signal major changes, possibly even a new platform.

Beyond its exterior, the 2027 Tucson will debut Hyundai’s new Pleos infotainment system, the automaker’s first step into the world of software-defined vehicles. The user interface takes inspiration from Tesla’s minimalist approach but will thankfully still include physical buttons for core functions.

As part of Hyundai’s electrification strategy, diesel powertrains are officially out. All versions of the new Tucson will be electrified, including mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options. The plug-in variant could offer over 60 miles of electric-only range, thanks to a larger battery. It’s also rumored that the Tucson NX5 will grow slightly in size, positioning it directly against the recently redesigned, bold-looking Toyota RAV4.