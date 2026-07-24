Hyundai’s patent sketches prove a body-on-frame SUV is coming

When Hyundai unveiled the Boulder Concept at the New York Auto Show, most observers braced themselves for another flashy, design-studio pipe dream. The kind of vehicle built strictly to look dramatic under halogen spotlights before being banished to a corporate warehouse forever. After all, last year’s Crater Concept looked like a prop left behind by a Hollywood sci-fi crew.

The Boulder struck a noticeably different nerve. It looked like something you could actually hurl into a mud pit without voiding a warranty. Now, thanks to recent design patents unearthed from India’s Intellectual Property Office by MotorTrend, we have concrete proof that Hyundai isn’t just teasing us. This chunky, trail-ready bruiser is actually headed for showroom floors before the decade wraps up.

The leaked patent sketches reveal a vehicle that stays surprisingly faithful to the concept’s unapologetically boxy, military-inspired silhouette. The wide fenders, stubby overhangs, and vertical stance remain intact, though someone in engineering clearly handed the designers a healthy dose of real-world reality. The aggressive front fascia has been toned down with a sensible grille and bumper, the headlight assemblies look smaller, and the giant off-road rubber is now mounted on wheels you might actually buy at a dealership.

What makes this development truly spicy is the underlying hardware. The Boulder debuts Hyundai Motor Group’s very first body-on-frame platform, a proper ladder frame engineered for punishment. Interestingly, the patent filings list both Hyundai and Kia as joint applicants, hinting that a twin-headed off-road assault is brewing across both brands, and potentially Genesis down the line.

Beyond the SUV, this same platform will spawn a midsize pickup aiming straight for the throat of the Toyota Tacoma, dragging Hyundai back into the brutal truck wars after years on the sidelines. Under the hood, Hyundai is keeping every option on the table, planning flexibility for traditional internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, full electrics, and range-extenders.