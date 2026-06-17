Hyundai’s most affordable hybrid crossover goes “total goth”

Hyundai has masterfully executed this play for the Canadian market, where the brand currently sells five distinct flavors of its beloved crossover, stretching from the entry-level Preferred AWD to the loaded Ultimate Hybrid. While the gas-only Preferred AWD officially claims the title of the cheapest Hyundai Tucson north of the border by slipping under the $40,000 CAD mark, those hunting for battery assistance will find that the new Night Edition has officially taken the crown as the most affordable hybrid variant in the entire Canadian lineup.

Commanding a price tag of $42,799 CAD, this specific trim package is built directly upon the foundations of the existing Trend package. The primary mission here is aesthetic theater, wrapping the vehicle in a total-black motif even if the actual paint color you select happens to be blindingly bright.

Buyers can choose from four exterior hues: Ash Black, Ecotronic Gray, Shimmering Silver, and Crystal White. Regardless of whether you choose the stealthy black or the stark white, the package injects a heavy dose of dark-side styling, including blacked-out front and rear bumper elements, glossy mirror caps, dark window surrounds, and blacked-out exterior badging. Step inside, and the commitment to the shadowy theme continues, though it is strictly limited to a dark black cloth headliner.

Fortunately, because it relies on the Trend package, you aren’t actually sacrificing comfort for this brooding attitude. The cabin comes reasonably packed with leather-appointed seating, an integrated onboard navigation system, a generous 12-inch head-up display, a premium Bose audio system, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless phone charger. It all rolls down the asphalt on a set of exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels.

Beneath the aesthetic darkness, however, lies the completely un-tweaked sensible factory powertrain: a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor and a conventional 6-speed automatic transmission. The system pumps out a thoroughly adequate 231 HP and 271 lb-ft of torque, returning an efficient fuel economy rating of 6.7 liters per 100 kilometers, or roughly 35 mpg for those tracking numbers south of the border.

Speaking of the American market, US buyers can also partake in this budget-friendly goth lifestyle, where the model carries a sticker price of $44,175 USD, a figure that thoughtfully includes the mandatory $1,600 destination charge.

Anyone visiting Hyundai’s official US online configurator will find absolutely no mention of the Night Edition among the available options. The corporate digital infrastructure apparently hasn’t caught up with physical reality, as real, metal-and-rubber units are already actively shipping out to dealership lots across the country.