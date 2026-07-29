Hyundai Kona recall alert: a tiny tool blunder caused big seatbelt trouble

Hyundai is issuing a safety recall for certain Kona and Kona Electric subcompact crossovers due to a surprisingly basic manufacturing blunder: a poorly maintained stamping tool at a supplier facility. The affected lineup includes Kona Electric units built between July 8, 2025, and October 21, 2025, alongside internal-combustion Kona models assembled from July 8, 2025, through February 13, 2026.

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At the core of the problem is the rear center seatbelt buckle assembly (part number 898B0-BE000), manufactured by Joyson’s South Korean subsidiary. Because a stamping die wasn’t properly serviced, the buckle may fail to hold up properly during a crash. Even in today’s high-tech automotive landscape, failing to clean your workshop equipment can still compromise vehicle safety.

Hyundai Motor America was initially alerted by the supplier on February 3, 2026. A subsequent investigation by the North America Safety Office confirmed that a substantial number of vehicles delivered across North America were fitted with buckles from the compromised production window. On the bright side, Hyundai states that no injuries or accidents related to the defect have been reported in the United States market.

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Joyson implemented upgraded die inspection protocols back in January 2026 to prevent a repeat performance. Dealerships will replace the suspect rear center seatbelt assemblies with brand-new, defect-free units completely free of charge, with official notification letters slated to reach owners and lessees by September 11, 2026. Concerned drivers can already check their vehicle identification numbers on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

If you were planning to buy a 2026 Kona Electric, you are out of luck. Hyundai paused production of the electric variant for the 2026 model year to clear out unsold 2025 inventory sitting on dealer lots. If consumer appetite remains tepid ahead of the planned 2027 model return, Hyundai might just axe the EV model entirely.

Meanwhile, the gas-powered Kona soldiering on comes in four trims: the base SE featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen and Smart Cruise Control; the SEL Sport with gloss-black accents and wireless charging; the SEL Premium with 19-inch alloys and H-Tex seating; and the top-spec Limited with Surround View Monitoring. Buyers can choose between a naturally aspirated MPI-Atkinson engine or a punchier Turbo-GDI unit.