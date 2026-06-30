Hyundai is already teasing a threateningly wide 2027 Elantra N

The 2026 Busan Motor Show is currently hosting the usual corporate parade, but Hyundai managed to steal the spotlight by dropping the eighth-generation Elantra. While the marketing department wants us to believe the compact sedan draws visual DNA from the spectacular N Vision 74 concept, the real story lies beneath the sheet metal and inside the minds of Hyundai’s executives.

The standard model, known domestically as the Avante, has already put on some weight, stretching to 1,855 millimeters wide, which is a 30-millimeter increase over its predecessor. But Hyundai’s design chief is already losing sleep over what comes next.

Immediately after the curtains fell in South Korea, Sangyup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design, couldn’t help but spill some juicy corporate gossip regarding the upcoming high-performance variant. Without explicitly uttering the “Elantra N” name, Lee practically screamed it, stating that they are currently cooking up the sportiest Elantra ever, complete with even wider fenders and intensified sportiness. Lee claimed he is counting the days with the same impatience as the fans.

While we almost certainly won’t see this widened asphalt-eater hit the streets this year, a 2027 debut is highly plausible, giving the brand enough time to fine-tune its next mechanical weapon.

The real question isn’t how wide the track will be, but what exactly will motivate it. Back in late 2023, Albert Biermann, the legendary former R&D boss turned executive technical advisor, hinted that the current 2.0-liter turbo had reached its structural limits, suggesting a displacement bump to a larger 2.5-liter engine. Naturally, this means the next N will easily eclipse the current car’s 276 HP. For context, the corporate parts bin already holds a 2.5-liter turbo pushing 290 horses in the Sonata N Line and 300 horses in the Genesis G70.

However, Hyundai’s engineers aren’t just recycling old inventory. At this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours, the Korean brand secretly field-tested a mysterious “next-generation high-performance powertrain” stuffed into an Elantra N1 RP prototype.

By framing it as a compliance-friendly production engine, Hyundai basically confirmed that this 300-plus HP track monster is destined for your local dealership, with the next Elantra N serving as the ultimate test subject.