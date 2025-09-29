Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT: not a hardcore off-roader, but built for fun

The bumpy surface makes the ride feel like a rodeo, and the rearview mirror is swallowed by an endless cloud of dust. That’s the raw experience behind the wheel of Hyundai’s new Ioniq 5 XRT, an electric car that embraces dirt with pride.

Picture yourself driving through dusty backroads, across national parks, or over the wide plains once crossed by pioneers. That’s exactly the playground Hyundai had in mind for this unusual spin on its first EV.

After debuting the high-performance Ioniq 5 N, the Korean brand now reimagines the model for the wild, with pricing starting around $55,500. It’s not a hardcore off-roader like the Mercedes EQG, Rivian R1T, or GMC Hummer EV, machines that can crawl over rocks with ease, but more in line with what Volvo’s Crosscountry, Audi’s Allroad, and Subaru’s Outback and Forester pioneered.

The formula is straightforward but clever: a two-inch lift, software calibrated for mud, snow, and sand, rugged plastic cladding instead of glossy trim, pixel-inspired camouflage graphics, and off-road tires on 18-inch black wheels. Inside, heavy-duty mats and washable seat covers complete the transformation from sleek crossover to a dirt-ready “trekking taxi”.

In the US, where hundreds of thousands of miles of trails crisscross the landscape, the XRT is aimed squarely at outdoor enthusiasts. Its 84-kWh battery delivers about 258 miles of range, and the Vehicle-to-Load adapter provides electricity for your campsite gear.

Of course, some might argue Hyundai missed an opportunity by not building the XRT on the fire-breathing Ioniq 5 N. With 651 horsepower, Drift Mode, and simulated dual-clutch shifts, it could have been an EV answer to the Porsche 911 Dakar or Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. Instead, Hyundai kept things accessible, limiting the premium to just $2,500 over the standard model, a sum many hiking or camping fans happily spend.