Hyundai expands American footprint despite immigration scandal

Hyundai has announced a major expansion of its US operations, confirming Thursday that it will invest an additional $2.7 billion by 2028 in its electric vehicle plant in Ellabell, Georgia. Here, on September 4, 2025, US immigration agents conducted the largest single-site immigration raid in history at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant, detaining 475 workers, over 300 of whom were South Korean nationals. The raid, resulting from a months-long investigation into allegations of illegal hiring, led to a diplomatic incident between the US and South Korea, and the workers were sent back to South Korea in a charter flight.

Beyond the “incident”, Hyundai investment will boost production capacity to around half a million units annually and is expected to create roughly 3,000 new local jobs. The move is a cornerstone of the automaker’s long-term strategy, which aims to produce 80% of all Hyundai vehicles sold in the US directly on American soil by 2030.

It’s a decision with both industrial and political weight: Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, praised the announcement on social media, calling it a guarantee of growth and opportunity for the state “for years to come”.

It’s clear, the expansion comes amid sensitive circumstances. The US immigration operation on early September sparked debate and cast a shadow on Hyundai’s labor practices. The timing raised eyebrows, as the release came just one day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Interestingly, the official State Department readout of the meeting made no mention of the Georgia raid, despite its international attention. South Korean officials have since pledged to investigate whether the crackdown violated the human rights of their citizens.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is doubling down on its US ambitions, keeping the spotlight on its record investment and commitment to strengthening its EV production footprint in America.