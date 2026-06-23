Hyundai’s disappearing V6 is the best performance bargain you can still buy

Hyundai’s 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, the very engine that gave the defunct Kia Stinger its heavy-hitting sports sedan credentials and single-handedly transformed Genesis into a legitimate high-performance powerhouse, is facing a slow retirement. The industry’s relentless worship at the altar of downsizing and sudden electrification means that for driving enthusiasts who still crave the linear, muscular response of a real six-cylinder, the clock is ticking exceptionally fast.

A recent report by Carbuzz flagged the 3.3T as a guaranteed future classic, and honestly, it’s hard to argue with that premise. Hyundai’s crown jewel is entering its final act. Yet, the beautiful irony for buyers is that you can still exploit this transition. In mid-2026, this 365-HP and 376 lb-ft powerhouse remains tucked away in select new configurations of the Genesis G80 and GV80.

Meanwhile, a dwindling stock of leftover, brand-new Kia Stingers are still floating around dealerships next to a highly tempting used market. While the smaller Genesis G70 and GV70 have sadly moved on from this specific V6 configuration in current lineups, a pristine used Stinger GT2 can currently be snatched up in the $35,000 to $42,000 range depending on mileage.

What makes the 3.3T worth hunting down isn’t just its ability to embarrass a BMW 440i or Audi S5 Sportback by hitting 60 mph in just over four seconds. It’s the effortless character. Unlike overstressed four-pot turbos that sound like angry vacuum cleaners and rely on digital wizardry to simulate passing power, this twin-turbo V6 delivers an expansive powerband and a genuinely rich acoustic signature.

Predictably, Hyundai and Genesis haven’t released a dramatic press release mourning the engine’s demise. Instead, as the shiny new Metaplant in Savannah, Georgia, ramps up EV production, the 3.3T is simply being phased out by corporate attrition.

By the time mainstream buyers realize this brilliant performance bargain is entirely gone, the used market will have already adjusted its pricing. The math is simple: grab a low-mileage Stinger GT2 or a current G80 Sport now, because the next generation of eco-appliances won’t replicate this soul.