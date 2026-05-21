Hyundai considers a virtual clutch to make EVs more exciting

Hyundai has filed a U.S. patent for a shift-by-wire electronic gear selector designed to realistically simulate the behavior of a traditional manual transmission lever. The system has no direct mechanical connection to the transmission and would use a combination of springs, guides and magnets to give the driver resistance and engagement sensations similar to those of a conventional gearbox.

The idea comes at a time when the gradual digitalization of cabins has removed many physical controls in favor of touchscreens and virtual interfaces.

Hyundai could bring a virtual clutch to EVs and performance models

The patent also describes the integration of a pedal set with a virtual clutch. In automatic mode, the selector would work through the usual forward and reverse commands. However, by pressing the simulated clutch pedal, the car would switch to a manual mode with six virtual gears, a dedicated reverse gear and a simulated neutral position if the driver leaves the lever between two slots.

This solution aims to give the driver a more active role in the driving experience, moving the simulation from a purely software-based function to a physical interface that can actually be manipulated.

This direction is not entirely new for the Korean automaker. The Ioniq 5 N already uses simulated shifts, artificial torque variations and digitally recreated sound to make electric driving more engaging. Several testers have recognized the effectiveness of this approach despite the complete absence of traditional mechanical components. The patent would therefore represent a natural evolution of that philosophy, adding a level of tactile interaction that the Ioniq 5 N still entrusts entirely to software.

One interesting element concerns the possible application of the technology, which, according to the patent, would not be limited only to electric vehicles. The system could theoretically also appear on hybrid or combustion models equipped with automatic transmissions. Future N division sports cars and premium Genesis models look like the most likely candidates for possible adoption.

Porsche and Koenigsegg have also explored similar solutions to preserve the pleasure of a manual gearbox on increasingly digitalized cars. However, Hyundai could stand out by trying to make this technology accessible across a wider range of models.

Of course, the patent does not guarantee that the system will reach a production car. Still, it confirms Hyundai’s interest in solutions designed to maintain active driver involvement even in vehicles without a traditional manual transmission.